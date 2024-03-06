Stage Aurora to Present THE COLOR PURPLE Benefit Concert in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Aurora Theatrical Company will present The Color Purple: A Benefit Performance. Stage Aurora production will have two performances Saturday April 6, 2024 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at FSCJ Kent Campus Auditorium.

With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. It premiered at the Alliance Theatre Company in Atlanta, Georgia and opened on Broadway on November 1, 2005, where it was nominated for eleven 2006 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The London off-West End production moved to Broadway in 2015, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Now, more than 10 years later, Stage Aurora is bringing this wonderful story to life once more. With Musical Direction by Anthony Felton, choreography by Sade Casper Reynolds, and vocal direction from John Gripper and Ms. Scherell Kemp. Cast members include: Barry Townsend, Felecia Ewing, Linda Gail Townsend, Anthony Mincey, Sabrina Lampkin, Sade Casper Reynolds, Sidney Gailyard, Toni Diamond Bingham, Kristal Stallings, Angela (Roberts) Perkins, DeeDee Ellis, Tyrone Lennon, Seth Ward, JaQuan Vickers, Marquia Presley, Zonetta Thomas and Princess Nadia Johnson Jessica Wright, & Joseph Wright.

“I must admit I was wrong and did not realize that Producer/Director and Stage Aurora Founder Darryl Reuben Hall who has been producing outstanding musicals locally since 2003, was so well connected with the talent (from Jacksonville) necessary to put this show on.” (Dick Kerekes from Folio Weekly)

For tickets and more information, please visit StageAurora.org. Tickets are: $40 for General Admission. Tickets can be purchased at Brothers 2000 (located in Gateway Town Center) 5238-1 Norwood Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208 (904) 768-6004. Cash only. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. A small fee applies.

Based upon the novel written by Alice Walker and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment Motion Picture. The Color Purple was produced on Broadway at the Broadway Theater by Oprah Winfrey, Scott Sanders, Roy Furman and Quincy Jones. The world premiere of THE COLOR PURPLE was produced by the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia. The Color Purple Revival is presented through special arrangements with and all authorized performance materials supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com.

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, founded in 2001, has produced 200+ productions of award-winning theater in FL. Our goal is to build bridges of understanding between cultures in relation to the human experience through ‘theater that enlightens.'