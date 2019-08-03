St. Augustine High School Presents MARY POPPINS

St. Johns County Center of the Arts (SJCCA) presents Mary Poppins, on stage October 3-5 at St. Augustine High School, 3205 Varella Ave., St. Augustine. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for students.

Performances take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 3; 7 p.m. Friday, October 4; and two performances on Saturday, October 5, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to each performance, and available on Eventbrite soon.

Directed by Jeff Dodd, the cast and crew is made up of more than 35 musical theatre students.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: As a practically perfect musical!

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft.

The St. Johns County Center for the Arts at St. Augustine High School provides artistically gifted students with a pre-professional program of study designed to develop their unique talents in the performing and visual arts. St. Augustine High School was designated one of the best 15 public schools for the arts in the state. The Florida Alliance for Arts Education recognized the school for its outstanding programs in Music, Theater and Visual Arts Education.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You