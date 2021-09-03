Silver Palm Awards Gala Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets for the 2021 Silver Palm Awards Gala have gone on sale. The event, which will celebrate South Florida theatre and the artists who create it, will take place at The Addison of Boca Raton on Monday, October 25th, beginning at 6:30pm.



Tickets cost $39.50 per person and $316. per table of 8. They can be purchased by going to the Silver Palm Awards website at silverpalmawards.com. (Please note the link will connect you to the Island City Stage ticketing page to buy tickets for the gala. All proceeds go to benefit the Silver Palm Awards.)



The gala will include live entertainment, a pre-show cocktail reception, a full dinner and dancing.



This year, as a result of the pandemic that shut down the industry for eighteen months, no awards will be handed out. Instead, the event will celebrate the return of live theatre in the region, including performances by South Florida artists and multimedia presentations acknowledging the pioneering artists who helped forge the South Florida theater scene and paying homage to some of those we lost during the past year and a half. Also at the event will be a presentation of the new Silver Palm Judges and format for future ceremonies.



The Silver Palms differ from most awards, as there are no specific categories or number of awards that can be given. In addition to familiar categories such as "Outstanding Actor," SPA judges are encouraged to expand their consideration for awards that might include Best Debut Performance, Best Stage Manager, Best Prop Design or to recognize a truly unique or out-of-the-box performance, direction or design.



The Addison of Boca Raton is located at 2 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

Their phone number is (561) 372-0568