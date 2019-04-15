Sawyer Brown Comes to The Thrasher-Horne Center

Sawyer Brown is coming to Orange Park this August. Sawyer Brown, at the Thrasher-Horne Center, on Friday, August 30, is sponsored by 99.9 Gator Country. Show time at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, online at THcenter.org or at the Thrasher-Horne Box Office, (904)-276-6815.

More than 4,500 shows and counting. Twenty-three albums. More than 50 chart singles. CMA, ACM, and CMT awards on the shelf. Known for their high-energy, no-holds-barred approach to the concert stage, the band continues to fill venues across the country with the same enthusiasm they have had from day one.

That excitement has been on display since the very first time Sawyer Brown stepped foot onstage in the early 1980's. The band's live shows are legendary. Having been described as "the Rolling Stones of Country Music," the band bounds onto the stage night after night, delivering its own unique brand of high-energy country music with songs like "Some Girls Do", "The Race is on", "Six Days on the Road."





