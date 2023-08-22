SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE In Concert Announced At Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Don't miss the all-new national tour coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, August 27, at 7:00 pm, to bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack. Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra. Emily Marshall will serve as the tour's conductor. See the show's sold-out world premiere at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this past March.

The hip-hop infused film score contains original music showcasing elements of heroism, resilience and is complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man like powers. It features an accomplished and diverse cast including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Chris Pine (Peter Parker), and Mahershala Ali (Aaron Davis / Prowler). The film received widespread praise from critics for its groundbreaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting, and soundtrack. The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its worldwide theatrical debut on May 30 – June 2 in the US –and became a box office sensation, opening to #1 around the globe. Currently playing in theaters, the film has grossed over $390 million at the global box office.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert will be presented Sunday, August 27 at 7:00 P.M. at the Jacksonville Center for The Performing Arts. Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling our box office at 904-632-5000.

For more information about Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert please visit www.spiderverseinconcert.com.