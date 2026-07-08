SOMETHING'S BREWING, THE ELIXIR OF LOVE, and More Set for First Coast Opera 2026-2027 Season

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First Coast Opera has announced its 2026-2027 season, featuring productions that celebrate the moments that connect us. Through humor, conflict, love, and hope, each production explores the relationships that challenge us, change us, and ultimately bring us together.

The season features comic classics by Bach and Donizetti, the company's annual New Year's Eve champagne tradition with The Elixir of Love, and a production of Aaron Copland's The Tender Land presented in partnership with Ancient City Farmstead.

Curtis Tucker, General & Artistic Director of First Coast Opera, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season.

"Incredible singing and lively characters make this one of our most engaging seasons, and I can't wait to perform an opera set on a farm at an actual farm!"

September 10 & 12, 2026

The season opens with Something's Brewing, a comic double bill featuring J.S. Bach's Coffee Cantata and Gaetano Donizetti's Rita, directed by Curtis Tucker. Filled with humor, unforgettable characters, and sparkling music, the pairing offers an evening of comic opera at its finest.

Audiences may choose the company's dinner & opera experience on September 10 at 6:00 p.m., including an optional VIP pre-show reception, or attend a September 12, 2:00 p.m. matinee at Celebration Hall at St. Anastasia in St. Augustine.

December 31, 2026 & January 2, 2027

First Coast Opera continues its popular New Year's Eve tradition with Donizetti's beloved romantic comedy The Elixir of Love, directed by Paul Houghtaling.

The festive 7:30 p.m. New Year's Eve performance includes a champagne celebration, followed by a 2:00 p.m. Saturday matinee on January 2. Featuring the famous aria "Una furtiva lagrima," the opera follows the earnest Nemorino as he attempts to win Adina's heart with the help of a dubious "magic" potion.

February 27 & 28, 2027

The season concludes with Aaron Copland's The Tender Land, directed by Helena Binder and presented in partnership with Ancient City Farmstead. Instead of in a traditional theatre, audiences can experience the production in the Grand Cypress Barn during a 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening performance on February 27 or a 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinee on February 28. Copland's lyrical score and themes of family, hope, and new beginnings make this an especially fitting collaboration.

Expanding Access Through Youth Ticketing

Beginning this season, First Coast Opera is introducing free tickets for anyone under 18 with the purchase of an adult ticket, and $30 tickets for adults under 30, making live opera more accessible to younger audiences.

The initiative reflects the company's ongoing commitment to cultivating the next generation of opera lovers and is supported through charitable contributions from donors who believe that the performing arts should be accessible to all.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Something's Brewing are on sale now. Tickets for The Elixir of Love and The Tender Land go on sale to the public August 1, with advance access available to qualifying donors. Learn more at firstcoastopera.org.

About First Coast Opera

Founded in 2000, First Coast Opera is a professional opera company that presents high-quality performances that inspire, entertain, and enrich the cultural life of Northeast Florida. Through mainstage productions, concerts, educational outreach, and community partnerships, First Coast Opera is committed to making opera accessible to audiences of all ages.

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