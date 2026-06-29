PURPLE XPERIENCE to Perform at FSCJ Artist Series

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The FSCJ Artist Series will present Marshall Charloff & Purple xPeRIeNCE at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, March 26, 2027 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m..

The group was co-founded by Marshall and Matt “Doctor” Fink (keyboardist from Prince & The Revolution) in 2011, an era where Prince closely monitored the use of his art. Their vision was to deliver Prince's music on the highest level, played live and untracked by skilled musicians, while paying respectful visual homage through costuming and likeness.

Minneapolis-native Marshall was raised in the epicenter of 1980's music production, and cut his musical teeth working with Superproducers John Fields and Steven “Funkytown” Greenberg. At age 19, Marshall, like Prince, was discovered and signed by producer Pepe Willie. Marshall is featured on 94 East albums with Prince, where he plays guitar and Prince is on vocals.

Immediately met with success and adoration from discerning Prince devotees, the band has now been touring for over a decade, nationwide and internationally, and has performed for over 1,000,000 fans. In 2019, they were officially licensed by the Prince Estate, and in 2021, Marshall Charloff & Purple xPeRIeNCE were selected by the US Department of State to be featured in the USA Pavilion of the World Expo in Dubai.

A multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer in his own right, Marshall has written for, produced, and recorded for the multi-Platinum and Grammy award-winning Commodores and for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Little Anthony & The Imperials. Marshall's second original album, “Unperfect” achieved the distinction of “Top 100 Albums of 2020” on global smooth jazz charts. Marshall has also played keys for the Atlanta Rhythm Section, and has played bass guitar with Bobby “Z”, Matt “Dr. Fink”, and Andre Cymone (all Prince alumni players).

In addition to his work with Purple xPeRIeNCE, Marshall has had the honor of fronting 25 of the finest symphonies in North America, performing the music of Prince to great acclaim. He has been the feature of two full-length PBS Broadcasts; fronting the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and fronting The Purple xPeRIeNCE in the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

Marshall completed a Las Vegas residency, where he headlined starring in “Purple Piano: The World's Only One-Man Tribute to Prince”--a highly-engaging show in the style of Prince's final tour, “Piano and a Microphone”. This production continues to tour nationwide, interspersed with full band performances.

In all of his avenues of honoring Prince, Marshall's vocals are uncannily accurate, his guitar and piano skills are masterful, and his endearing stage presence is irresistible in its paradox of finesse and reverence.

Marshall Charloff's all-star band, Purple Xperience, hosts a number of world-class players, including:

Tracey Blake on lead guitar (played with New Power generation, Sons of Almighty featuring members of NPG, Tracey Blake Project, Westside: inducted in the Midwest Hall of Fame)

Allen Fisher on bass guitar

Ron Caron on drums (played with the Rembrandts, Tina and the B sides, The Melismatics)

Cory Eischen on keys (played with New Power Generation, Prince's protégé group: Mazarati, Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner and Dan Wilson from Semisonic)

Groups of 10 or more are eligible for a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

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