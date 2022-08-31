Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SLEEPING BEAUTY BALLET Comes to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

The performance is on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Aug. 31, 2022  

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's SLEEPING BEAUTY BALLET, will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center). Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

In the SLEEPING BEAUTY BALLET, the evil fairy Carabosse curses Princess Aurora for 100 years of sleep with a single-finger prick on her 16th birthday. Doomed by fate, only a sweet kiss from the prince can break the spell and wake up the sleeping beauty. A bewitching and dark tale comes to life in Andrey Litvinov's exquisite production, "a master class in classical style" (The Guardian), with "some of the most delightful steps in the 19th-century repertoire".

Visually stunning with lavish sets and elaborate costumes by Konstantin Pinchuk, this superb classical production features Tchaikovsky's delightful music performed by the Dnipro Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets prices start at $33.75. Tickets for children 12 and under are 50% off base price (not valid on price level one). Facility fee and service charge are not discounted. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000.

Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club.

Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 or email us at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more group information.





