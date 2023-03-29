SILENT SKY by Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at The Hippodrome Theatre in April

Silent Sky by Lauren Gundersonwill be presented at The Hippodrom Theatre April 21-May 7; Previews April 19-20 (pay what you can).

Directed by Stephanie Lynge

This story is based on the true history behind the female "computers" who lead the Harvard Observatory into a new age of scientific discoveries. Astonishing revelations await Henrietta Leavitt as she maps distant stars in galaxies beyond our own. But this brilliant, headstrong pioneer must struggle for recognition in the man's world of turn-of-the-century astronomy. In this exquisite blend of science, history, family ties, and fragile love, a passionate young woman must map her own passage through a society determined to keep a woman in her place.