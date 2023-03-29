Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SILENT SKY by Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at The Hippodrome Theatre in April

This story is based on the true history behind the female "computers" who lead the Harvard Observatory into a new age of scientific discoveries.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Silent Sky by Lauren Gundersonwill be presented at The Hippodrom Theatre April 21-May 7; Previews April 19-20 (pay what you can).

Directed by Stephanie Lynge

This story is based on the true history behind the female "computers" who lead the Harvard Observatory into a new age of scientific discoveries. Astonishing revelations await Henrietta Leavitt as she maps distant stars in galaxies beyond our own. But this brilliant, headstrong pioneer must struggle for recognition in the man's world of turn-of-the-century astronomy. In this exquisite blend of science, history, family ties, and fragile love, a passionate young woman must map her own passage through a society determined to keep a woman in her place.




Review: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining Photo
Review: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining
Arsenic and Old Lace opened at Alhambra Theatre and Dining on March 24th! The play was written by Joseph Kesselring and published in 1941 and follows the Brewster family including the responsible Mortimer Brewster, the eclectic Teddy Brewster, and the brother Jonathan Brewster, as well as the seemingly innocent aunts Abby and Martha Brewster.
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
Jesus Christ Superstar opened at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday March 21st. The groundbreaking Andrew Lloyd Webber musical first opened in 1971 and has been rocking theatre since. The musical is roughly based on the Gospel’s accounts of the events leading up the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Alhambra Theatre & Dining to Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Beginning This Month Photo
Alhambra Theatre & Dining to Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Beginning This Month
The hysterical dark comedy, Arsenic and Old Lace will open at Jacksonville's Alhambra Theatre & Dining on March 23, 2023. Best known through the 1944 film starring Cary Grant and directed by Frank Capra, Arsenic and Old Lace was written in 1939. The play opened on Broadway at the Fulton Theatre on January 10, 1941.
DaVinciBands Releases New Song Young Bands Photo
DaVinciBands Releases New Song 'Young Bands'
It is said that art comes in many forms. DaVinciBands illustrates that point with his 2023 debut, 'Young Bands.' DaVinciBands' artist name is an homage to the great, Leonardo da Vinci, in the sense that DaVinciBands sees himself as more than just a rapper, but as a true artist. 'Young Bands' has the bravado and boasting omnipresent in Rap, but also has the hopeful, motivational lyricism prevalent in Hip-Hop; thus, demonstrating DaVinciBands' versatility, and lyrical and artistic prowess.

