Here Come the Mummies to Play Florida Theatre in November

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The Florida Theatre and PMA Entertainment will present the return of Here Come The Mummies on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The undead funk-rock sensation, Here Come The Mummies, will bring their live show to the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall again. Known for their high-energy performances and enigmatic personas, the eight-piece band of 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies promises an unforgettable night of "terrifying funk from beyond the grave."

Since their discovery, HCTM has been direct support for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Cheap Trick; rocked Super Bowl Village; become a regular on The Bob and Tom Show; appeared on That’s My Jam with Jimmy Fallon; played massive festivals like Summer Fest, Summer Camp, Bluesfest Byron Bay, Musikfest, and Suwannee Hulaween; and sold tickets by the thousands across large swaths of North America. Maybe that’s why fans can’t stop losing their minds over these mayhem-inducing mavens of mirth.

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