FSCJ Artist Series to Host 2026/27 Season Kick Off Event in Jacksonville

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The FSCJ Artist Series will kick off the 26/27 Broadway in Jacksonville season with its Annual Open House at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts at 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2025. All are welcome to this event.

Enjoy a family friendly night hosted by WTLV's First Coast Living hosts, Jordan Wilkerson and David Benfield, and featuring delicious food, live entertainment, exciting prize giveaways, and so much more! With a legendary season ahead, it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate the exciting shows coming to Jacksonville, connect with fellow theater fans, and get acquainted with the venue.

The theater will also be open to the public to allow patrons to sit in their seats and find additional seats available for subscription for the upcoming season. FSCJ Artist Series' staff will be available to answer any questions about a purchase of a season subscription and all the other shows scheduled in the 26/27 season. Current Broadway season subscribers will be able to pick up their season tickets, exchange their tickets, print mobile tickets and 'test drive' seats. Attendees will be able to purchase any available seat for subscription during the event as well as tickets for other FSCJ Artist Series events.

Stay tuned for more details, including what to expect and parking information. Be sure to follow us on social media and visit our website for the latest updates.

Follow us on Facebook: FSCJ Artist Series, Instagram and TikTok to learn more about the shows.

26/27 FIVE-SHOW BROADWAY SEASON SUBSCRIPTION

HAMILTON

December 1–12, 2026

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon returns to Columbus. Blending hip-hop, R&B, jazz, and traditional musical theater, Hamilton tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through a groundbreaking score and inventive storytelling that has redefined modern Broadway.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

January 26–31, 2027

One of the world's most beloved musicals, The Sound of Music features Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless score, including favorites like "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain." The inspiring story follows Maria, a spirited young governess who brings music and hope to the Von Trapp family on the eve of World War II.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

February 16–21, 2027

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical transforms Baz Luhrmann's celebrated film into a dazzling theatrical spectacle. Set in the famed Parisian nightclub, the production combines extravagant design with a score featuring more than 70 pop hits in a passionate story of love, ambition, and artistic freedom.

JERSEY BOYS

April 9–12, 2027

The Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning musical tells the true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Featuring chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," the musical chronicles the group's rise from New Jersey streets to international stardom.

THE OUTSIDERS

May 18–23, 2027

Based on S.E. Hinton's iconic novel and Francis Ford Coppola's film, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical follows Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their chosen family as they navigate friendship, loyalty, and survival in 1967 Tulsa. The powerful coming-of-age story explores the bonds of brotherhood and the search for hope in a divided world.

TICKET INFORMATION

All of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville shows will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL.

By becoming a subscriber, you can order your season tickets and reserve your seats for all five shows before single tickets are available to the public. Subscriptions may be ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Subscriber benefits include: guaranteed package pricing, access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, seat locations, exchange privileges, free lost ticket replacement, and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount. Subscriber ticket exchanges and ticket replacement may be restricted. Subscribers are limited to purchasing eight total subscription seats, subject to availability.

VIP Seating is available to contributors to the FSCJ Artist Series at seven levels: Advocate, Champion, Angel, Producer, Benefactor, Patron and Donor. Contributions start for as little as $300. Call (904) 632-5000 or visit fscjartistseries.org to learn more about the benefits available through the VIP Theater Club.

The FSCJ Artist Series offers mobile ticketing. Mobile ticketing allows customers to access their show tickets and parking tickets on their mobile device. Customers may choose to opt out of mobile ticketing at time of purchase.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible for a discount on tickets to most shows. To get more information about groups, you can email groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or call (904) 632-5050.

VyStar Credit Union is proud to sponsor the FSCJ Artist Series for the 26/27 Broadway in Jacksonville season and demonstrate their commitment to the arts. Performing arts bring people together, enrich communities, promote cultural diversity and make Northeast Florida a more vibrant and desirable place to live, work and play.

VyStar members receive a 10% discount on most FSCJ Artist Series shows. Members can also sign up for exclusive pre-sale opportunities and receive a $1 discount off Savor concession items by using their VyStar Visa credit or debit card and showing their Artist Series show tickets at point of purchase.

For those interested in individual show tickets, we recommend joining the E-Club to be notified when shows go on sale, get special offers and more! Sign-up at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

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