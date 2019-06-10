Riders In The Sky Come to Thrasher-Horne Center

America's Favorite Cowboys are coming to the Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2 pm.! This event is sponsored in part by Allegro ALF10313 in Fleming Island, FL.

For more than forty years, Riders In The Sky have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers. While remaining true to the integrity of Western music, they have become modern-day icons by branding the genre with their own legendary wacky humor and way-out Western wit, along with encouraging buckaroos and buckarettes to live life "The Cowboy Way!"

Riders have performed in all 50 states and 10 countries! Their cowboy charisma and comedic flair made them naturals for TV, and landed them their own weekly show on TNN and CBS. In addition to penning award winning songs for their own albums, they wrote the score for Pixar Animation's 2002 Academy Award-winning short "For the Birds". But the animated character that history will link to Riders In the Sky is the loveable cowboy Woody, as Riders performed "Woody's Round Up" in "Toy Story 2", with the album of the same name garnering Riders their first Grammy Awards in 2001 for "Best Musical Album for Children." Two years later, Riders roped their second Grammy in the same category, for "Monsters, Inc.- Scream Factory Favorites," the companion CD to Pixar's award winning movie. Winners of two Grammys, they stand "hats & shoulders" above the rest of the purveyors of "Comedy & Western!"

Tickets for Riders in the Sky are currently on Thrasher-Horne Center Member pre-sale. They will be available to the public starting Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 AM. Prices range from $19-$59 with all fees included. Tickets and more information can be found at (904) 276-6815 ext. 1 or online at THcenter.org.





