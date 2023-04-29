Review: JERSEY BOYS at Alhambra Theatre and Dining

"Oh What a Night" at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining for the opening of Jersey Boys on April 28th! I have been to many shows at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, and I am not sure the last time I saw so many audience members so excited to hear such iconic songs. Jersey Boys follows the creation and downfall of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The four main characters include Frankie (Nick Anastasia), Nick Massi (Evan Ross Brody), Bob Gaudio (Christian Melhuish), and Tommy DeVito (Matt Michael). Nick Anastasia did a fantastic job playing Frankie Valli. Anastasia was able to mimic Valli's unique voice from beginning to end. Matt Michael played Tommy DeVito as the shady leader very well. He has these very mob-esque relationships that always managed to get him out of sticky situations. However, it catches up with him with a $162,000 debt that now lies on the shoulders of the band. This leads to the downfall of The Four Seasons. Next to go was one of the original members of The Variety Trio, the Four Lovers, and the Four Seasons, Nick Massi (Evan Ross Brody) because he realized life on the road was never for him. Brody played Massi as someone always on the outside of the group. Massi felt this way because of the last main member of the band was Bob Gaudio (Christian Melhuish). Valli and Gaudio had a handshake agreement that they would share the money that Valli made from performing and Gaudio made from producing, that lasts to this day.

Audience members clearly knew most of the music. They absolutely erupted during "Sherry", "Big Girls Don't Cry", "Walk Like a Man", and "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)" during Act I. During Act II, I could see audience members dancing or holding hands during "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You."

The ensemble was also incredible. Every ensemble character was playing two to three characters each, if not more. Brandon Leporati did a fantastic job as the over-enthusiastic Joe Pesci. Mel Nash did a great job as his many characters, but especially as the astrology obsessed Bob Crewe who helped produce music for The Four Seasons. James A. Skiba did a fabulous job as Gyp DeCarlo, a very mob-esque character that manages to get Tommy DeVito (Matt Michael) out of trouble consistently... until he cannot.

Jersey Boys is an incredible story that has a major part in music history. The musical will be playing now through June 4th at Alhambra Theatre and Dining!

"Oh What a Night" at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining for the opening of Jersey Boys on April 28th! I have been to many shows at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, and I am not sure the last time I saw so many audience members so excited to hear such iconic songs. Jersey Boys follows the creation and downfall of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The four main characters include Frankie (Nick Anastasia), Nick Massi (Evan Ross Brody), Bob Gaudio (Christian Melhuish), and Tommy DeVito (Matt Michael). Nick Anastasia did a fantastic job playing Frankie Valli. Anastasia was able to mimic Valli's unique voice from beginning to end. Matt Michael played Tommy DeVito as the shady leader very well. He has these very mob-esque relationships that always managed to get him out of sticky situations. However, it catches up with him with a $162,000 debt that now lies on the shoulders of the band. This leads to the downfall of The Four Seasons. Next to go was one of the original members of The Variety Trio, the Four Lovers, and the Four Seasons, Nick Massi (Evan Ross Brody) because he realized life on the road was never for him. Brody played Massi as someone always on the outside of the group. Massi felt this way because of the last main member of the band was Bob Gaudio (Christian Melhuish). Valli and Gaudio had a handshake agreement that they would share the money that Valli made from performing and Gaudio made from producing, that lasts to this day.

Audience members clearly knew most of the music. They absolutely erupted during "Sherry", "Big Girls Don't Cry", "Walk Like a Man", and "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)" during Act I. During Act II, I could see audience members dancing or holding hands during "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You."

The ensemble was also incredible. Every ensemble character was playing two to three characters each, if not more. Brandon Leporati did a fantastic job as the over-enthusiastic Joe Pesci. Mel Nash did a great job as his many characters, but especially as the astrology obsessed Bob Crewe who helped produce music for The Four Seasons. James A. Skiba did a fabulous job as Gyp DeCarlo, a very mob-esque character that manages to get Tommy DeVito (Matt Michael) out of trouble consistently... until he cannot.

Jersey Boys is an incredible story that has a major part in music history. The musical will be playing now through June 4th at Alhambra Theatre and Dining!