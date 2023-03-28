Review: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

Arsenic and Old Lace opened at Alhambra Theatre and Dining on March 24th! The play was written by Joseph Kesselring and published in 1941. The black comedy play follows the Brewster family including the responsible brother Mortimer Brewster, the eclectic brother Teddy Brewster, and the estranged brother Jonathan Brewster, as well as the seemingly kind and innocent aunts Abby Brewster and Martha Brewster.

Mortimer Brewster (Shain Stroff) played the levelheaded protagonist excellently. His physical comedy landed perfect every time. The audience truly got a kick out of Stroff opening the window seat to find a body, every single time! His look of disbelief again and again made the audience laugh. To see the wheel's turning as the character tries to make sense as to why a body would be in the window seat of his sweet and innocent aunts' home was comical. Stroff's ability to play the responsible brother was also apparent when he tried to get his brother Teddy (Alec Hadden) committed to an institution. The brotherly chemistry Stroff exuded with Hadden was so sweet, allowing the brother to continue fantasizing that he is indeed Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States.

Alec Hadden did a phenomenal job playing Teddy Brewster. His ability to continue the Theodore Roosevelt schtick made the audience laugh. However, some audience members jumped as Hadden ran up the stairs yelling "Charge!" as he continued to impersonate Roosevelt. (It is me, I am some audience members, but I enjoyed it every time). Audiences also giggled whenever Hadden responded to every character with "Bully, just bully."

The last, and most deranged Brewster brother is Jonathan (Chad Conley). Conley presented the character with this evil voice that immediately let the audience know that this character is not good. Jonathan returns to his childhood home looking to have yet another cosmetic surgery where Dr. Einstein (Kevin Roberts) will replace his face with another victim that has passed at their hands. As someone who listens to true crime podcasts and watches all the documentaries, Conley played the narcissistic, sociopath perfectly!

Arguably, the funniest characters are the aunts Abby Brewster (Hillary Hickam) and Martha Brewster (Patti Eyler). The two feel they are doing a "service" to the young men who rent their room. The borders come and have dinner served with elderberry wine, spiked with arsenic, strychnine, and cyanide. The way Eyler presents that information to Mortimer (Stroff) was so matter of fact that the audience began to belly laugh, as if it just could not be! As the sisters explain to Mortimer that they have done this eleven times before the body that Mortimer has discovered. The aunts are willing to tell anyone about their "service" as if they will not face consequences. The twist, however, is that they do not get caught! No one can believe that the sweet Brewster sisters would have poisoned their borders. Their innocence was hilarious to the audience.

Arsenic and Old Lace will be playing at Alhambra Theatre and Dining now through April 16th! If you want a laugh and a great meal, head on over to the Alhambra.