Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

Review: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

The production runs now through April 16th.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Arsenic and Old Lace opened at Alhambra Theatre and Dining on March 24th! The play was written by Joseph Kesselring and published in 1941. The black comedy play follows the Brewster family including the responsible brother Mortimer Brewster, the eclectic brother Teddy Brewster, and the estranged brother Jonathan Brewster, as well as the seemingly kind and innocent aunts Abby Brewster and Martha Brewster.

Mortimer Brewster (Shain Stroff) played the levelheaded protagonist excellently. His physical comedy landed perfect every time. The audience truly got a kick out of Stroff opening the window seat to find a body, every single time! His look of disbelief again and again made the audience laugh. To see the wheel's turning as the character tries to make sense as to why a body would be in the window seat of his sweet and innocent aunts' home was comical. Stroff's ability to play the responsible brother was also apparent when he tried to get his brother Teddy (Alec Hadden) committed to an institution. The brotherly chemistry Stroff exuded with Hadden was so sweet, allowing the brother to continue fantasizing that he is indeed Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States.

Alec Hadden did a phenomenal job playing Teddy Brewster. His ability to continue the Theodore Roosevelt schtick made the audience laugh. However, some audience members jumped as Hadden ran up the stairs yelling "Charge!" as he continued to impersonate Roosevelt. (It is me, I am some audience members, but I enjoyed it every time). Audiences also giggled whenever Hadden responded to every character with "Bully, just bully."

The last, and most deranged Brewster brother is Jonathan (Chad Conley). Conley presented the character with this evil voice that immediately let the audience know that this character is not good. Jonathan returns to his childhood home looking to have yet another cosmetic surgery where Dr. Einstein (Kevin Roberts) will replace his face with another victim that has passed at their hands. As someone who listens to true crime podcasts and watches all the documentaries, Conley played the narcissistic, sociopath perfectly!

Arguably, the funniest characters are the aunts Abby Brewster (Hillary Hickam) and Martha Brewster (Patti Eyler). The two feel they are doing a "service" to the young men who rent their room. The borders come and have dinner served with elderberry wine, spiked with arsenic, strychnine, and cyanide. The way Eyler presents that information to Mortimer (Stroff) was so matter of fact that the audience began to belly laugh, as if it just could not be! As the sisters explain to Mortimer that they have done this eleven times before the body that Mortimer has discovered. The aunts are willing to tell anyone about their "service" as if they will not face consequences. The twist, however, is that they do not get caught! No one can believe that the sweet Brewster sisters would have poisoned their borders. Their innocence was hilarious to the audience.

Arsenic and Old Lace will be playing at Alhambra Theatre and Dining now through April 16th! If you want a laugh and a great meal, head on over to the Alhambra.




Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
Jesus Christ Superstar opened at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday March 21st. The groundbreaking Andrew Lloyd Webber musical first opened in 1971 and has been rocking theatre since. The musical is roughly based on the Gospel’s accounts of the events leading up the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Alhambra Theatre & Dining to Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Beginning This Month Photo
Alhambra Theatre & Dining to Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Beginning This Month
The hysterical dark comedy, Arsenic and Old Lace will open at Jacksonville's Alhambra Theatre & Dining on March 23, 2023. Best known through the 1944 film starring Cary Grant and directed by Frank Capra, Arsenic and Old Lace was written in 1939. The play opened on Broadway at the Fulton Theatre on January 10, 1941.
DaVinciBands Releases New Song Young Bands Photo
DaVinciBands Releases New Song 'Young Bands'
It is said that art comes in many forms. DaVinciBands illustrates that point with his 2023 debut, 'Young Bands.' DaVinciBands' artist name is an homage to the great, Leonardo da Vinci, in the sense that DaVinciBands sees himself as more than just a rapper, but as a true artist. 'Young Bands' has the bravado and boasting omnipresent in Rap, but also has the hopeful, motivational lyricism prevalent in Hip-Hop; thus, demonstrating DaVinciBands' versatility, and lyrical and artistic prowess.
Review: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining Photo
Review: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the second show of the 2023 season at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, opened on February 10th. The audience observed wonderful storytelling as the actors revealed how “The Chicken Ranch” got its start and was ultimately shut down when it was revealed to be a brothel of sorts.

From This Author - Jordan Higginbotham

Jordan is a graduate student and dietetic intern. Theater is her artistic escape from the world of science and dietetics. Jordan has enjoyed being the Jacksonville Regional Contributor fo... (read more about this author)


Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Jacksonville Center For The Performing ArtsReview: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
March 22, 2023

Jesus Christ Superstar opened at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday March 21st. The groundbreaking Andrew Lloyd Webber musical first opened in 1971 and has been rocking theatre since. The musical is roughly based on the Gospel’s accounts of the events leading up the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Review: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And DiningReview: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining
March 2, 2023

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the second show of the 2023 season at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, opened on February 10th. The audience observed wonderful storytelling as the actors revealed how “The Chicken Ranch” got its start and was ultimately shut down when it was revealed to be a brothel of sorts.
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at Jacksonville Center For The Performing ArtsReview: PRETTY WOMAN at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
February 16, 2023

Pretty Woman is stoppin’ awhile at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Pretty Woman is based on the popular 1990 movie of the same name. Jacksonville audiences were completely nostalgic for the musical. Audience members could be heard making comments like “it’s the same dress!” or “look at them at the opera!” during the show.
Review: ALADDIN at Jacksonville Center For The Performing ArtsReview: ALADDIN at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
January 11, 2023

The audience follows Aladdin on a journey from street rat to Prince Ali of Ababwa. He believes now that he is a prince, Princess Jasmine will fall in love with him (Senzel Ahmady). What he does not understand is she would love him simply for who he was, not because he was a prince. The musical was incredibly entertaining for audiences of all ages.
Review: ELF: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing ArtsReview: ELF: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
December 8, 2022

The musical is a fun time for the whole family!
share