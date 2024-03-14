Registration Open For NEXT STOP BROADWAY in Jacksonville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The FSCJ Artist Series will present NEXT STOP BROADWAY®. This week-long musical theatre program will take place June 10-14, 2023 at the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts. Registration is now open at fscjartistseries.org.

NEXT STOP BROADWAY® is unique among the vast amount of theatre programs available for musical theatre loving youth. It is a five-day intensive for ages 10-17 that focuses on being in the ensemble of a classic Broadway show!



NEXT STOP BROADWAY® introduces kids to the world of life on-stage and behind the scenes. Our teaching staff of theater professionals offers each cast member the opportunity to expand his or her creative talents, build self-esteem, learn the art of collaboration and gain a fuller respect and understanding of musical theater.

The week-long musical theatre program consists of classes, workshops, and rehearsals. This summer cast members will explore the work of Lerner and Loewe, and will perform selections from Brigadoon and My Fair Lady. The staff of Broadway professionals will teach songs and choreography from classic Broadway productions, and replicate the process of putting on an authentic Broadway show at the same break-neck speed as A real BROADWAY show. NEXT STOP BROADWAY® is a fun-filled week of activities designed to teach kids about the serious business of live theater.

This program is designed for the success of cast members with or without musical theatre experience. The life lessons include, respect, responsibility, and working together toward a common goal. Through the rehearsal process of selections from classic musicals, the ensemble sings, dances, and acts, and each member has their chance to shine. In addition to the big musicals, the cast is divided into smaller groups where they get to engage their creativity in writing, directing, choreographing, and starring in their own mini-musicals. The week culminates with an "Opening Night" performance for family and friends on Friday.