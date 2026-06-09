ROCKY IN CONCERT to Screen at Florida Theatre With Live Orchestra

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Florida Theatre has announced Rocky In Concert on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

ROCKY in Concert will allow fans to experience Rocky Balboa like never before by watching the original ROCKY film on larger-than-life screens while the musical score is performed live by a symphony orchestra and piano. This is a MUST-SEE event for ROCKY fans of all ages, celebrating this classic franchise and encouraging audiences to cheer on the underdog Rocky as Bill Conti's legendary score “Gonna Fly Now” plays once again. This concert event also includes lobby displays featuring rare Rocky memorabilia, selfie stations, and exclusive ROCKY in Concert merchandise.

Amazon MGM Studios' ROCKY and Creed films have generated more than $1.3 billion in worldwide box office sales, three Academy Awards, and 10 nominations. The iconic franchise, produced by Chartoff Winkler Productions and starring Sylvester Stallone, has remained a global phenomenon because it presents audiences with universally relatable themes - ambition, passion, determination, and giving it your all to win, even when the odds are against you.

ROCKY in Concert is produced by TCG Entertainment. ROCKY is a trademark of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

To learn more, visit https://www.rockyinconcert.com/.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

Don't Miss a Jacksonville News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...