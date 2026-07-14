SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL to Open at Wilson Center with FSCJ Student Cast

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The Florida State College at Jacksonville High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience is celebrating its 20th year providing theatre opportunities to 7th–12th graders in the First Coast area. SMTE provides the opportunity for local area students to work hands-on with some of the highest recognized local theatre professionals at the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts to prepare for this production. This summer, for six (6) performances, from July 24 through August 2, the Summer Musical Theatre Experience (SMTE) will present The SpongeBob Musical. The Wilson Center is located on the FSCJ South Campus at 11901 Beach Blvd.

Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

An exciting new musical featuring irresistible characters and magical music, this deep-sea pearl of a show is set to make a splash with audiences young and old. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is The SpongeBob Musical.

Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the number one kids' animated series on TV, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 140 million total viewers every quarter.

Performances for The SpongeBob Musical will take place at Florida State College at Jacksonville, South Campus, Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts, 11901 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246.

TICKET PRICES

$30 for Adults

$25 for Non-FSCJ Students (public and private schools as well as colleges - college ID required), Children 12 and under, Seniors 55+ years of age and Military (Limited to four discounted tickets. A valid military ID is required.)

$20 for FSCJ Students and Staff (limit 2 discounted tickets per valid ID)

To purchase tickets for The SpongeBob Musical, visit fscjartistseries.org or call the Artist Series Box Office at (904) 632-5000 or the Wilson Center for the Arts Box Office at (904) 646-2222.

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