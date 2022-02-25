RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Adds THE ROOFTOP CONCERT LIVE at Times-Union Center

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The famous Rooftop Concert of '69, an idea sparked from a breath of fresh air, was a legendary moment in time.

Feb. 25, 2022  

The famous Rooftop Concert of '69, an idea sparked from a breath of fresh air, was a legendary moment in time. Its memory lives on most recently in Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary series now on Disney+. We are excited to announce that RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES will be adding songs from the rooftop concert to the spring setlist. Experience Abbey Road, hits from the Rooftop Concert and early favorites LIVE in concert this March at the Times-Union Center.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends! Like the Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.



