Popovich Comedy Pet Theater Comes to Thrasher-Horne Center

The event will take place on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater- The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the talents of his furry costars. There are more than 30 pets in the show, each one has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new leash on life! This beloved family show features European-style circus extravaganza including physical comedy, juggling, acrobats from the Moscow Circus, highly intelligent dogs and even house cats! All pets are trained using positive reinforcement techniques and enhancing their natural abilities.

Popovich, a fifth generation circus performer who learned early on how to develop strong bonds with animals, has rescued a majority of his performers from shelters all over the country, and has transformed them into stars. He is a gold medal winner in Paris France and a special award winner in Monte Carlo. Gregory and his pets were finalists on "America's Got Talent", were guests on TV shows with Jay Leno, David Letterman, Craig Ferguson, was a feature on Animal Planet and many more. Do not miss this opportunity to see this unique family-friendly show featuring this legendary circus entertainer and his furry friends.

Gregory has also produced and starred in a feature film now available for purchase. "Popovich and the Voice of the Fabled American West" has already won several awards including "Audience Choice Award" at the Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles, and International Film Festival in Austin, TX . Gregory himself has been voted in Las Vegas as "Entertainer of the Year"

This event is presented by Thrasher-Horne Center.

Tickets for Popovich Comedy Pet Theater are currently on pre-sale to members. Public on sale will begin September 21 at 11 a.m.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.

