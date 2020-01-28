Photo Flash: ABET Presents August Wilson's RADIO GOLF

The story of a man and a community at the crossroads. What is the price of success and what must be done to achieve it? What is the cost of progress and what is lost along the way? The great August Wilson's final story in his epic 10-play cycle of the African American experience in the 20th Century. A theatrical event not to be missed.

August Wilson (April 27, 1945 - October 2, 2005) was an American playwright whose work included a series of ten plays, The Pittsburgh Cycle, for which he received two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama.

Each work in the series is set in a different decade, and depicts comic and tragic aspects of the African-American experience in the 20th century. Radio Golf is the final play in the series. Wilson died between the premiere and the Broadway opening.

Photo Credit: Bryan Frank

Rahman K. Johnson, Danielle Reliford, James F. Webb III

Anthawn Ingram, James F. Webb III

James F. Webb III

Anthawn Ingram, James F. Webb III

Anthawn Ingram, Eugene Lindsey





