One Month Until PETE THE CAT At Thrasher-Horne Center

Pete the Cat, based on the beloved Pete the Cat series of books by James Dean and Kimberly Dean, will be appearing live at the Thrasher-Horne Center Saturday, May 4 at 2 PM.

When Pete the Cat gets caught rocking out after bedtime, the cat-catcher sends him to live with the Biddle family to learn his manners - and boy are they square! But for the groovy blue cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up, so the minute Pete walks in the door, he gets the whole family rocking. The whole family that is, except for young Jimmy Biddle. As the end of 2nd grade approaches, the last thing he needs is some groovy cat in his life, changing his family and turning everything upside down. But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect friend to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus.

Tickets are available now at THcenter.org or by calling (904) 276-6815. Prices are $19 with family 4-packs available (buy 3 get 1 free)!

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.





