MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Opens At Alhambra Theatre, January 11

On January 11, 2024, Million Dollar Quartet opens at Jacksonville's iconic Alhambra Theatre and Dining where it will run for just five weeks.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

On December 4, 1956 an impromptu show rocked the studios of Sun Records in Memphis featuring four of the biggest musical stars of the day – Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. The four musicians, of course, went on to become legends. It wasn't until 1981 that the 17-track recording became available and played publicly. In 2010, the performance was memorialized in a Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit, Million Dollar Quartet. On January 11, 2024, Million Dollar Quartet opens at Jacksonville's iconic Alhambra Theatre and Dining where it will run for just five weeks.

 

Said Managing Partner Craig Smith, “If I could turn back time and had a million dollars in my pocket then, I might have spent it on seeing that performance.” He added, “The closest any of us will get to seeing such a thing will be a recreation like the one we're producing, and it will rock our building the way I imagine lt did back in 1956 at Sun Records.” Appropriate to a show about four music legends, the Alhambra's performance of Million Dollar Quartet will feature a live band.

 

The Tony Award-nominated musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

 

 

 

The menu for Million Dollar Quarter includes includes, First Course: House salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, iceberg lettuce, croutons, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing (GF without croutons) or Old-fashioned chicken noodle soup; Second Course: Slow-roasted top round of beef with au jus, whipped potatoes and creamy succotash (GF), or Seafood jambalaya over white rice or Fried pork chops with pork gravy, au gratin potatoes and country green beans, or Plant-based BBQ with warm vegan vegetable slaw and couscous; the Desert Course features Dave's Chocolate Cake or Apple Crumble.

 

Million Dollar Quarter runs at the Alhambra from January 11, 2024 through February 18, 2024. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.




