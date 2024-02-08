Judy Kuhn Will Perform as Part of the Aventura Broadway Concert Series

The Aventura Broadway Concert Series continues as The City of Aventura presents multiple Tony®, Olivier and Grammy® Award nominee Judy Kuhn on Sunday, February 18 at 7 p.m.

Kuhn most recently appeared in John Doyle’s production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins at Classic Stage Company (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations). Original Broadway productions for which she received acclaim include Fun Home (Tony and Drama League Award nominations), Chess (Tony and Drama Desk nomination), Les Miserables (Tony and Drama Desk nomination) and Rags (Drama Desk nomination) as well as Roundabout’s hit revival of She Loves Me (Tony nomination) and Passion directed by John Doyle at CSC (Drama League Award nomination).

In addition to her Broadway triumphs, Kuhn sang the title role in Disney's Pocahontas and saw her rendition of "Colors of the Wind" win the Academy Award for "Best Original Song." In addition to theater, she has appeared on concert stages around the world including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall.

Kuhn has garnered more fans through her four solo albums: Just in Time: Judy Kuhn Sings Jule Styne; Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel; All This Happiness; and Serious Playground: The Songs of Laura Nyro.

The 2024 Aventura Broadway Concert Series concludes with Broadway, TV and film star Melissa Errico on March 10.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.