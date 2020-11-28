Jacksonville Symphony Presents Tchaikovsky's String Serenade

Jacksonville Symphony will present Tchaikovsky's String Serenade. The concert takes place on December 4 and 5.

Tchaikovsky wrote his String Serenade in the model of his great idol, Mozart, and imbued it with his own hallmark Romanticism. Likewise, Francis Poulenc looked back to Mozart and Haydn in his Neoclassical Sinfonietta, a tightly woven piece brimming with a broad, colorful spectrum of character and style. Thomas Wilkins returns to the podium for this program that seamlessly blends old and new.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.jaxsymphony.org/event/tchaikovsky-string-serenade/.

