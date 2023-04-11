HADESTOWN, FROZEN & More Set for FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville 2023/24 Season

The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville has announced the 23/24 Broadway season shows coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Subscriptions for the FSCJ Artist Series 23/24 Broadway in Jacksonville Season, will go ON SALE Friday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. Four-show subscription packages, including HADESTOWN, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, SIX, and Disney's FROZEN, start at just $199. THE BOOK OF MORMON is a season option and may be added as an additional purchase. Renewals and new subscriptions may be ordered online at Click Here, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000.

"I am pleased to announce the opening for returning and new subscribers to order season tickets to these spectacular performances for the 23/24 season," said Milt Russos, executive director of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville sponsored by VyStar Credit Union. "I guarantee next season is going to be full of brilliant theatrical experiences, an iconic Broadway spectacle and powerful story-telling."



FOUR-SHOW BROADWAY SUBSCRIPTION



February 6-11, 2024 HADESTOWN

March 5-10, 2024 TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

April 2-7, 2024 SIX

April 24-May 4, 2024 Disney's FROZEN

SEASON OPTION

December 1-3, 2023 THE BOOK OF MORMON

HADESTOWN

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

TINA-THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock n' Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits! TINA-THE Tina Turner MUSICAL presents Tina's journey against all odds to become one of the world's most beloved artists of all time. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA-THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

SIX

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



Disney's FROZEN

Created for the stage by the same award-winning team behind the hugely successful film, FROZEN is melting hearts across the country. It tells the story of Elsa harnessing her powers within, and Anna's thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original film, plus an expanded score with 12 new numbers written just for the stage by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.



Season tickets to the FSCJ Artist Series 23/24 Broadway in Jacksonville Season sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will go on sale April 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Four-show subscription package prices start at just $199, with the option to add THE BOOK OF MORMON as an additional purchase. Season ticket prices vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location.

Renewals and new subscribers can order their season tickets to reserve their seats for all four or five shows before single tickets are available to the public. Subscriptions may be ordered online at Click Here, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. VyStar Credit Union Visa is the preferred payment method.

Subscriber benefits include: guaranteed package pricing, access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, renewable seat locations, exchange privileges, free lost ticket replacement, and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount. Subscriber ticket exchanges and ticket replacement may be restricted. Subscribers are limited to purchasing eight total subscription seats, subject to availability.



The FSCJ Artist Series offers a convenient Payment Plan option. The first payment of ¼ of the total amount will be due at time of purchase. Second, third and fourth payments of ¼ each, will be due July 7, August 4 and September 1, 2023.

VIP Seating is available to contributors to the FSCJ Artist Series at seven levels: Advocate, Champion, Angel, Producer, Benefactor, Patron and Donor. Contributions start for as little as $250. Call (904) 632-5000 or visit Click Here to learn more about the additional benefits available through the VIP Theater Club.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today. Groups may begin placing reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.