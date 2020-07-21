Florida Theatre and Community First Credit Union Announce Renewed Season Sponsorship

The Florida Theatre announces Community First Credit Union, the Theatre's season sponsor since 2017, has renewed its season sponsorship for five years. The renewed season sponsor deal will support the annual operations of the Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center, Inc., the nonprofit corporation that has managed and programmed the historic Florida Theatre in a public/private partnership with the City of Jacksonville since 1987.

"We're pleased to support The Florida Theatre as it continues to enrich our local community with an exciting variety of arts, live music and theater," said John Hirabayashi, CEO and president of Community First Credit Union. "The Theatre is an integral part of our downtown as well as our local cultural history. We are confident in the team at the Theatre to manage through and beyond the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to an even brighter future when the theatre is able to reopen."

The first-ever season sponsorship at The Florida Theatre was created and announced in early 2017. At the time, the partnership was the largest sponsorship the Theatre had ever signed.

Community First Credit Union, with headquarters in LaVilla, is downtown Jacksonville's longest continuallyoperating financial institution. As part of its local community efforts, the credit union contributes marketing, advertising and community relations funding to local groups and organizations through partnerships and sponsorships that serve the community and enhance city's quality of life.

"The historic Florida Theatre is pleased to play its part in providing Northeast Florida with the music, dance and theatre programs that are part of what gives Jacksonville the unique character we have all come to appreciate and expect, as residents of a great city," said Numa Saisselin, president of the Florida Theatre. "Our partnership with Community First Credit Union supports that effort and, ensures we can do more for our community."

The historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre is sponsored by Community First Credit Union. For a complete list of upcoming events or to buy tickets visit the Theatre's official web site floridatheatre.com.

