Family Night Announced For ELF THE MUSICAL At FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville

The FSCJ Artist Series sponsored by VyStar Credit Union presents the 18th Annual Family Night on Broadway on opening night of Elf the Musical, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Family Night activities will include children's activities and photo ops and are free with paid show admission tickets. Kid-friendly foods will be available for purchase from Savor...Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts' official caterer. Elf the Musical runs December 6 - 11, 2022 for 8 performances.

Save on Family Night tickets purchased through the FSCJ Artist Series. Buy an adult ticket and receive a child's (12 and under) ticket free with promo code FAMILY at fscjartistseries.org.

*Restrictions apply.

See details below.

Elf the Musical is based on the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF. Elf the Musical is recommended for children aged 8 and up.