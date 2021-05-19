FSCL Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents An Intimate Evening with David Foster

You're invited to spend an intimate evening with one the biggest musical forces of our time. Join David Foster, 16-time GRAMMY Award winner, as he takes you through four decades of his hits and includes stories about the songs, artists, and moments in his life. AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH David Foster - HITMAN TOUR will come to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center on December 21, 2021.

David Foster, the Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive, believes that everyone gets three rounds in their life. Foster's first round was as a studio musician, arranger, and recording artist. His second round was becoming one of the most successful songwriters and record producers in history - shepherding albums that have collectively sold in the hundreds of millions. This period of his four-decade career also found him creating The David Foster Foundation and volunteering his time and talent to over 400 charities, as well as becoming a household name as a performer throughout Asia where he tours annually.

For his third round, Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects. These include writing the music for a new musical about the iconic, animated character Betty Boop, which will be directed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.

Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs and award-winning gold and platinum albums for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, 'N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan. He has escorted singers who have straddled both pop and classical styles like Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban into the mainstream. He has created culture-defining soundtracks for blockbuster films like The Bodyguard, Urban Cowboy, and St. Elmo's Fire.

In 2015, Foster became a celebrity judge on the smash hit TV show Asia's Got Talent. Billed as the biggest TV show in the world, it is broadcast throughout Asia into 20 countries and just completed his third season. In 2019, he became the anchor judge on World's Got Talent in China - the first international entertainer to hold a major TV position in China.

In 2020, Foster released a simple yet complex piano solo album, Eleven Words. While Foster is primarily known for writing and producing huge, chart-topping hits for megastars, David steps back to his roots, seated at the grand piano and delivers emotional and meaningful piano melodies.

Tickets will be available on May 21, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club.