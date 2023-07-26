FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents The Doo Wop Project, November 4,

The FSCJ Artist Series presents The Doo Wop Project as they bring their the dynamic, rave-reviewed celebration of a beloved music genre, to Jacksonville on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale NOW at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

For this season, The Doo Wop Project has a brand-new show called “A New DOO!” Starring the 5 engaging, charismatic and dashing Broadway stars from smash hits like JERSEY BOYS, A BRONX TALE, BEAUTIFUL, and MOTOWN: THE MUSICAL with their all-star band, this exciting new show features fresh renditions of classic Doo Wop hits (remember “16 candles” and “In the Still of the Night”?) as well as “doowopified” versions of contemporary hits like Adele's “Rolling in the Deep” and Garth Brooks' “Friends in Low Places.” Of course, they'll keep some fan favorites in the new show – memorable numbers like “Remember When” and “That's My Desire”.

The Stars of The Doo Wop Project include:

Dominic Nolfi (Vocalist) most recently performed on Broadway in Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale - The Musical, directed by Robert DeNiro and Jerry Zaks. As an Original Cast member of A Bronx Tale - The Musical, Motown: The Musical (Grammy nominated) and Jersey Boys (Grammy Award for Best Cast Album), he can be heard on all three soundtracks. Dominic also performed in the World Premiere productions of A Bronx Tale and Jersey Boys at the Paper Mill Playhouse and the La Jolla Playhouse.

Charl Brown (Vocalist) was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as “Smokey Robinson” in Motown The Musical; he reprised this role opening London's West End production in 2015. He is also featured on the Grammy Nominated Original Broadway Cast recording. In 2014 Charl was honored to work with Stephen Schwartz playing the role of Adam/Noah in Children of Eden in Concert at the Kennedy Center. And last year returned to Kennedy Center in The Who's Tommy.

Dwayne Cooper (Vocalist) is from Florence, SC and currently lives in New York City. He first began singing with a Christian a cappella group called “The Cunningham Singers”. Often referred to as a modern day Sammy Davis Jr. meets Barry White, he is what the industry calls a “triple threat” and has performed in the Broadway casts of Motown: The Musical and Hairspray, the Off Broadway revival of Smokey Joe's Café, and several national tours including Showboat. As a songwriter and producer, his songs have appeared on the Billboard's Top Ten Dance chart.

Russell Fischer (Vocalist) was cast in the Broadway company of Jersey Boys on his 22nd birthday, marking his Broadway debut. Fischer starred in the second national tour of Big: The Musical. His latest NYC credit was in Baby Fat, Act 1: A Rock Opera at LaMama Experimental Theater Club. Regional credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Music Man at Chautauqua Opera, the American premiere of Children of Eden at Papermill Playhouse and most recently, the Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival premiere of The Collins Boy. Fischer was a featured vocalist on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and in the HBO documentary, The Bronx, USA.

John Michael Dias (Vocalist) recently appeared on Broadway as Neil Sedaka in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning hit Beautiful: The Carol King Musical. He originated same the role for the Beautiful First National Tour. Dias gained a nationwide following starring as Frankie Valli of the Four Seasons in the smash hit Jersey Boys, playing the role on Broadway, as well as in the First National Tour, Vegas, and Chicago companies. Concerts: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do: Neil Sedaka's Greatest Hits!.

Sonny Paladino (Music Director, Piano) recently served as Music Director, vocal/dance and incidental music arranger and orchestrator for the Broadway musical Gettin' The Band Back Together, and for the off-Broadway revival of Smokey Joe's Café. Other recent credits: Music Supervisor for the Broadway Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Arrangements and orchestrations for The Indianapolis, Baltimore, Vancouver, Detroit and Jacksonville Symphony Orchestras and The Philly Pops. Associate Conductor for The Last Ship (written by 16 time Grammy Award winner, Sting), and the TONY winning best revival, Pippin.

If you've seen The Doo Wop Project before, you are in for a brand-new treat. If you haven't seen them yet, you'll be treated to a fantastic evening of the greatest music in American pop and rock history…from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today.

Tickets for The Doo Wop Project on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 p.m. are available now at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.