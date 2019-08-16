FSCJ Kicks Off Broadway Series with a WICKED

The FSCJ Artist Series will kick off the 19/20 Broadway in Jacksonville season with its 21st Annual Open House at the Times-Union Center at 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019.

The FSCJ Artist Series Kick Off event will be a perfect evening for families and theater lovers in Jacksonville. Local food trucks will be onsite serving up delicious eats and treats. Door prizes, a complimentary wine tasting, a cash bar, and live music from The Chris Thomas Band will round out the evening. In addition, attendees will get an extra special sneak peek at the upcoming season with a special performance by a cast member from Wicked.

The theater will also be open to the public to allow attendees to test drive seats for upcoming performances. The FSCJ Artist Series will have staff on hand to answer any questions.

Current Broadway season subscribers will be able to pick up their season tickets, exchange tickets as needed, buy additional single tickets for family and friends, and "test drive" their seats during the event. Please note, HAMILTON tickets will not be available for pickup in subscriber packets at the event. They will be mailed out separately at a later date. Additional subscriber tickets for HAMILTON will not be available for purchase.

Complimentary parking for the first 100 attendees of the Broadway Season Kick Off will be provided by Enterprise Parking Garage. Attendees can park in the garage and stop by the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office to receive a parking ticket before leaving the Times-Union Center.

The FSCJ Artist Series' 19/20 Broadway in Jacksonville Season, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, features WICKED (November 20- December 1), RENT (January 14-19), BANDSTAND (February 18-23) HAMILTON (March 17-29) and ANASTASIA (April 21-26).

All times are subject to change. An American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf is available on the first Sunday evening performance of each Broadway show. For additional information, please contact us at info@fscjartistseries.org.

Tickets to individual shows in the FSCJ Artist Series' 19/20 Broadway in Jacksonville season, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, will go on sale this fall and winter, but season subscribers have access to tickets for any show in the series now before they go on sale to the public. Attendees will also be able to purchase tickets to other FSCJ Artist Series events, including Broadway Specials, Concert and Variety, Dance, Opera, and Family shows at the Kick Off event.

fscjartistseries.org





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories

More Hot Stories For You