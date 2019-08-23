FSCJ Artist Series Presents GEORGIA ON MY MIND: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF RAY CHARLES

Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles comes to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center for one performance only on March 9, 2020. The show features Emmy Award Winner Clint Holmes, 10-time Grammy and Award Winner and Gospel Music Hall of Famers Take 6, Award-winning vocalist Nnenna Freelon, Stellar and Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum Gospel Choir and more!



Ray Charles, a Georgia native son was an American treasure who won every major honor from the Georgia Music Hall of Fame to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, from the Kennedy Center Honors to a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. He transcended racism and cultural upheavals, and spread his music based on Gospel, Blues, Jazz and Country around the world... he was the genius!

Boasting iconic tunes from the catalogue of the genius himself, the artists make each song a winning part of the tapestry that is Ray Charles music. Georgia on My Mind celebrates Ray's music with an all-star cast of award-winning performers.

Take 6 is a 10-time GRAMMY winning vocal sensations, their exciting performances defy categorization and have led to collaborations with Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, and the genius Ray Charles.

Clint Holmes, a Las Vegas based vocal star, has been selling out concert halls around the world. His exciting, soulful stylings will bring magic to this enchanted evening.

Nnenna Freelon, a six-time GRAMMY nominee and Downbeat vocalist of the year, will add her soulful vocal style to the Ray mix.

Kirk Whalum, GRAMMY award winner hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Kirk's funky R&B sax sound has been heard hit after hit.

We honor the genius from Georgia - Ray Charles!

Tickets for Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles start at $35, plus applicable fees. Special Meet & Greet tickets available for $122.50. More information will be available closer to the performance. Tickets can be purchased at our box office from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (904) 632-5000, or online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org. Discounts for groups of 10+ may be available by calling (904) 632-5050.





