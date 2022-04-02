FSCJ Artist Series Events Announce New Season

The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, is proud to announce its 56th Anniversary Season will include Disney's ALADDIN, ELF THE MUSICAL, PRETTY WOMAN, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and MEAN GIRLS. All performances will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts formerly known as Times-Union Center, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL. Renewals for previous season ticket subscribers will be available beginning April 5, 2022.

"Despite the pandemic, we are concluding one of the most successful Broadway seasons in our history. It's exciting to see so many returning to the theatre," said Milt Russos, Executive Director of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway inJacksonville. "We have a wonderful five-show Broadway in Jacksonville season scheduled. The season features a holiday classic, a grand revival of an iconic musical and three shows currently or recently on Broadway. We look forward to welcoming theatergoers once again back to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly known as Times-Union Center) for our 56th Season - a season promising to be full of enthralling moments, beautiful music, and unforgettable memories."

March 29-April 3, 2022

Anastasia

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Jacksonville at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

April 9, 2022

An Officer and a Gentleman

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Based on the Oscar-winning film, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is the timeless love story that celebrates triumph over adversity. The new musical features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit "Up Where We Belong" (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes), and your favorite 80's hits including: "Higher Love" (Steve Winwood), "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (Yes), "Love is a Battlefield" and "Invincible" (Pat Benatar), and many more popular tunes. Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy's Officer Training School; but his arrogance is out of step. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack's career and future, but can he endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley? On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. When tragedy befalls a fellow candidate, Zack learns the importance of friendship and honor, finds the courage to be his best self and wins the heart of the woman he loves.

April 28-29, 2022

Steve Trash Science LIVE

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/education/school-performances/steve-trash-science-live

Based on Steve's successful PBS Kids TV. WINNER - 2018 - EEAA BEST ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION PROGRAM. STEVE TRASH SCIENCE LIVE focuses on making STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Math-magical, musical, and fun! In this new LIVE educational show, Steve Trash shares his passion for both magic AND science. He explains the difference between science and magic and how it can be both using real science (scientific method), kid comedy, music, and amazing magic tricks. Steve creates a rockin good time that many teachers have called "The Best Show Ever!"

April 29, 2022

Waitress

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county -and a satisfying encounter with someone new -show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy® Award winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song").

April 30

Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Dean Z has dedicated his entire life to honoring the legacy of Elvis Presley. Z set off for Las Vegas at age 17, where he soon earned a spot with Legends in Concert. In 2013 Dean won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, the only world-wide contest recognized by Elvis Presley Enterprises, serving as an ambassador to Graceland and the estate, receiving $20,000 and tens of thousands of new fans. Dean Z received the Heart of The King Award at the former Las Vegas Hilton, on the same stage Elvis himself performed over 700 shows. He also had the pleasure of being a part of the national touring production Elvis Lives , a live musical highlighting Elvis' career. In 2017 Dean joined "The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour" based in the United Kingdom. To date the tour has performed several sold out shows across England and Scotland, including performances in the country's most historic theaters like the Apollo, and major arenas like Manchester Arena and The Echo in Liverpool.

May 6, 2022

The Little Red Hen

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

Based on the traditional folk story. Book, Music and Lyrics by Ford Flannagan. "Who'll help me plant the seed?," asks the plucky red hen as she begins the process that goes into making a loaf of her delicious bread. "Not us," say the sheep, the cow, the horse, and the pig. They all have better things to do. But, "a hen's gotta do what a hen's gotta do," and so our crimson heroine perseveres until her work is done. But, the tricks of the conniving fox combine with the hen's common sense to add adventure and a sound moral lesson to this classic, feel good, foot-stompin' country musical.

May 10

Blue Man Group

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it's your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to Jacksonville for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

May 12

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and the 2015 Grammy® for Best Musical Theater Album.

May 13

The British Invasion

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

THE BRITISH INVASION - LIVE ON STAGE is an immersive multi-media show that will place you at the front and center of pop culture history. Huge projection period photos and original film footage recreate the era's excitement, fashion, and headlines; all the while a full live band performs all of the hits of the Swingin' 60's; the iconic British pop sound that swept across America and the world. On Sunday, February 9, 1964, close to 50 percent of U.S. television viewers tuned in to the number one variety show of the era, The Ed Sullivan Show, to see the American debut of a British group called The Beatles. This was the beginning of a cultural phenomenon known as the British invasion. Now on May 13 at the Times-Union Center, audiences will experience The British Invasion - Live on Stage , an all-new live concert event that showcases the most popular music from that era. Featuring songs from The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, The Kinks and Dusty Springfield, this immersive multimedia show will place the audience front and center of pop culture history.

June 13-17

Next Stop Broadway

FSCJ Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

NEXT STOP BROADWAY® is a week-long musical theatre program consisting of classes, workshops, and rehearsals focused on the "Golden Age of Broadway". The staff of Broadway professionals teaches songs and choreography from classic Broadway productions, and replicates the process of putting on an authentic Broadway show. Next Stop Broadway is unique among the vast amount of theatre programs available for musical theatre loving youth. It is a five-day intensive that focuses on being in the ensemble of a classic Broadway show! This program is designed for the success of cast members with or without musical theatre experience. The life lessons include, respect, responsibility, and working together toward a common goal. Through the rehearsal process of selections from classic musicals, the ensemble sings, dances, and acts, and each member has their chance to shine. In addition to the big musicals, the cast is divided into smaller groups where they get to engage their creativity in writing, directing, choreographing, and starring in their own mini-musicals. The week culminates with an "Opening Night" performance for family and friends on Friday. Please contact nextstopbroadway@fscjartistseries.org for more information.





November 3, 2022, 7:00pm

Pandora Presents Disney Princess: The Concert

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess - The Concert. "Be our guest" as Broadway's Belle, Jasmine, Anna, and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories! Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories. We invite you to become part of our world...dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert, presented by Pandora Jewelry.

