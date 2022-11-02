FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents SPACE ODDITY: THE ULTIMATE DAVID BOWIE EXPERIENCE

SPACE ODDITY: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale at fscjartistseries.org.

SPACE ODDITY is a live, theatrically staged, elaborately-costumed multi-media spectacle that transports audiences on a musical journey through the constantly metamorphosing career of David Bowie which was notable for constant reinvention and visual presentation in both his music and on stage.

Over the last 20 years, SPACE ODDITY, starring David Brighton, has performed throughout the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Finland, Germany, Estonia, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, Israel, New Zealand and China and is widely considered to be the world's premier tribute to David Bowie.

David Brighton is credited as being the world's best David Bowie impersonator, with one of the most entertaining acts ever to hit the stage. Brighton's credits include performing side by side with David Bowie himself in the TV commercials for Vittel Mineral Water and for Reality - Bowie's CD. Brighton has performed as a resident cast member of the world-famous Legends in Concert - the Las Vegas production show. He was also cast to portray David Bowie in the Warner Brothers feature film, The Watchmen. He also appeared as David Bowie on VH-1 television as well as in international pop star Shakira's concert video.

Brighton has performed worldwide on bills with some of the biggest acts the world has known, including: Morrissey, Elton John, Devo, Smash Mouth, Stevie Wonder, Kenny Loggins, Three Dog Night, Chicago, Little Richard and Barry Manilow. Brighton has performed at events for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver... Brooke Shields, Dustin Hoffman, Sylvester Stallone, Jay Leno, David Foster, Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas, Barbara Streisand, Quincy Jones, Nicholas Cage... to name a few.

Musicians in the Space Oddity band have recorded and/or toured with major acts including: The Doors, Eddie Money, Gene Loves Jezebel, and Nancy Sinatra.

Get more info about Brighton and his band: http://www.davidbowietribute.com/about.

