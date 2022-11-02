Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents SPACE ODDITY: THE ULTIMATE DAVID BOWIE EXPERIENCE

SPACE ODDITY is a live, theatrically staged, elaborately-costumed multi-media spectacle that transports audiences on a musical journey through David Bowie's career.

Jacksonville News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents SPACE ODDITY: THE ULTIMATE DAVID BOWIE EXPERIENCE

SPACE ODDITY: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale at fscjartistseries.org.

SPACE ODDITY is a live, theatrically staged, elaborately-costumed multi-media spectacle that transports audiences on a musical journey through the constantly metamorphosing career of David Bowie which was notable for constant reinvention and visual presentation in both his music and on stage.

Over the last 20 years, SPACE ODDITY, starring David Brighton, has performed throughout the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Finland, Germany, Estonia, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, Israel, New Zealand and China and is widely considered to be the world's premier tribute to David Bowie.

David Brighton is credited as being the world's best David Bowie impersonator, with one of the most entertaining acts ever to hit the stage. Brighton's credits include performing side by side with David Bowie himself in the TV commercials for Vittel Mineral Water and for Reality - Bowie's CD. Brighton has performed as a resident cast member of the world-famous Legends in Concert - the Las Vegas production show. He was also cast to portray David Bowie in the Warner Brothers feature film, The Watchmen. He also appeared as David Bowie on VH-1 television as well as in international pop star Shakira's concert video.

Brighton has performed worldwide on bills with some of the biggest acts the world has known, including: Morrissey, Elton John, Devo, Smash Mouth, Stevie Wonder, Kenny Loggins, Three Dog Night, Chicago, Little Richard and Barry Manilow. Brighton has performed at events for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver... Brooke Shields, Dustin Hoffman, Sylvester Stallone, Jay Leno, David Foster, Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas, Barbara Streisand, Quincy Jones, Nicholas Cage... to name a few.

Musicians in the Space Oddity band have recorded and/or toured with major acts including: The Doors, Eddie Money, Gene Loves Jezebel, and Nancy Sinatra.

Get more info about Brighton and his band: http://www.davidbowietribute.com/about.

Tickets start at $32.50 and are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 or email us at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more group information.




ELF THE MUSICAL Announced As Part Of Broadway in Jacksonville Series Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL Announced As Part Of Broadway in Jacksonville Series
Broadway in Jacksonville Series sponsored by VyStar Credit Union presents ELF THE MUSICAL, the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole.
Hillsborough Community College to Present GHOST FACTORY This Weekend Photo
Hillsborough Community College to Present GHOST FACTORY This Weekend
Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Series will present Ghost Factory, performed by the award-winning duo Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer of Bridgman/Packer Dance of New York City, on Oct. 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the HCC Ybor City Mainstage Theatre.
KILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Will Play Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Thi Photo
KILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Will Play Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts This Week
KILLER QUEEN - A Tribute to Queen will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center).
STOMP Comes To Jax February 4, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow Photo
STOMP Comes To Jax February 4, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow
The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents STOMP. The international percussion sensation will perform at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 3 & 8 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


ELF THE MUSICAL Announced As Part Of Broadway in Jacksonville SeriesELF THE MUSICAL Announced As Part Of Broadway in Jacksonville Series
October 27, 2022

Broadway in Jacksonville Series sponsored by VyStar Credit Union presents ELF THE MUSICAL, the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole.
Hillsborough Community College to Present GHOST FACTORY This WeekendHillsborough Community College to Present GHOST FACTORY This Weekend
October 24, 2022

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Series will present Ghost Factory, performed by the award-winning duo Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer of Bridgman/Packer Dance of New York City, on Oct. 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the HCC Ybor City Mainstage Theatre.
KILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Will Play Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts This WeekKILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Will Play Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts This Week
October 16, 2022

KILLER QUEEN - A Tribute to Queen will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center).
Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!
October 13, 2022

Florida Repertory Theatre has suffered flooding due to Hurricane Ian, which caused damage to its equipment, furniture, carpet, and more. A cleanup effort is currently underway but the 'cost to repair is daunting', according to Tweets.
STOMP Comes To Jax February 4, Tickets On Sale TomorrowSTOMP Comes To Jax February 4, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow
October 11, 2022

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents STOMP. The international percussion sensation will perform at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 3 & 8 p.m.