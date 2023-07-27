FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens At Alhambra Theatre & Dining

Much has happened to the venerable Alhambra Theatre & Dining since Fiddler on the Roof was last produced there in February of 2003, not the least of which is an ownership change from Todd Booth to Craig Smith. But some things have stayed the same: Todd Booth is still either on stage or behind the curtain and Fiddler on the Roof is as popular as ever.

So popular is this show, that Smith had to wait more than 14 years to acquire the rights to run it as Fiddler has been on Broadway or on a national tour since he took over the Alhambra in 2009. Fiddler on the Roof will open at the Alhambra on August 3 and run through September 17. In the lead role as Tevye, will be Todd Booth, former owner and current Creative Director of the iconic Alhambra. He will be joined by his wife, Lisa Valdini Booth, a frequent star at the Alhambra and long-term voice of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, who will play Golde. Their daughter, Jessica Booth, who began her acting career at the Alhambra, will be directing her parents. Said Smith, “Fiddler on the Roof is one my all-time favorite musicals. It's a classic, but it remains an important work. We've had our eye on the rights list since day one, and immediately signed the contract when it became available.” He added, “To have our local legend acting family starring on and off the stage is icing on the cake for us. Our guests will love everything about this show.” Synopsis: A Broadway musical that premiered in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof is one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. It was the first musical theatre run to surpass 3,000 performances and held the record until it broken by Grease.

Set in the Pale of Settlement of Imperial Russia in or around 1905. It is based on the book, Tevye and his Daughters (or Tevye the Dairyman) and other tales by Sholem Aleichem.

The story centers on Tevye, a milkman in the village of Anatevka, who attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon his family's lives. He must cope with the strong-willed actions of his three older daughters who wish to marry for love; their choices of husbands are successively less palatable for Tevye. An edict of the tsar eventually evicts the Jews from their village. Fiddler on the Roof won nine Tony Awards, including best musical, score, book, best direction, and choreography. It spawned five Broadway revivals, seral national tours and a highly successful 1971 film adaptation and has enjoyed enduring international popularity.

Dinner Menu: The menu for Fiddler on the Roof includes First Course: mixed field greens with farro, tomato, cucumber, olive and white balsamic vinaigrette, or Lentil and Vegetable soup.

Entrée Course: Mediterranean penne pasta with chicken, artichoke hearts, olives, sundried tomato with a light pesto cream sauce, or slow braised beef short rib with roasted red potato, garlic green beans, beef gravy, or slow roasted leg of lamb, couscous, carrots, tomato, fennel broth and lamb jus, or White bean and artichoke Barigoule over couscous with plant-based sausage.

Dessert Course: Apple Crumb Pie or Chocolate cake

Fiddler on the Roof runs at the Alhambra from August 3, 2023 thru September 17, 2023. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $45 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.