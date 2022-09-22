ELF THE MUSICAL Announced At FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville 

ELF THE MUSICAL - the hit Broadway show will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, December 6-11, 2022 for eight shows at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Celebrate the 18TH ANNUAL FAMILY NIGHT ON BROADWAY, ELF THE MUSICAL, Opening Night, December 6, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by VyStar Credit Union. Special pre-show activities for children starting at 6:30 p.m. through 7:25 p.m. Check your inbox or sign up for the ECLUB for advance notice of the special ticket offer for that evening's pre-show events and performance.

All performances of ELF THE MUSICAL, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL. Performances for ELF THE MUSICAL are December 6-11, 2022, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000.

