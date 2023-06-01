David Foster and Katharine McPhee Come to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in February

The performance is on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

By:
Sixteen-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer DAVID FOSTER and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, KATHARINE MCPHEE are returning by popular demand, to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

An intimate evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee is just that: an intimate evening with one of the biggest musical forces of our time. The 16-time Grammy award winning writer/producer performs songs that he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life.  Some of the songs David and Katharine perform include Celine Dion’s “The Power Of Love,” Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard”, Earth Wind and Fire’s “After The Love Is Gone,” Chicago’s ”You’re The Inspiration”, Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up,” Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” and many, many more.  They also perform a selection of hit songs that are beloved by Katharine’s fans. 



 

Audiences love the banter and fun between the duo as they tell stories of how they met, what these songs mean to them, and the stories behind the songs.  

Commenting on the tour Foster and McPhee say, “We are so excited that our shows have been so well received, that we will keep going. No rest for us. See you all next year.”  

DAVID FOSTER is one of the most illustrious composers of our time. With 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and Three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Songs,” Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé. 

Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, ’N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan. 

Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character “Betty Boop.” He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller “Lucky Us.” 

KATHARINE MCPHEE can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix Original Series Country Comfort. Previously she starred as ‘Paige Dineen’ on the CBS’ spy drama Scorpion and was featured in NBC’s award-winning musical series Smash, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Her other television credits include CSI: NY, Community, and Family Guy. 

Katharine appeared on the big screen in Relativity’s Shark Night 3D and Columbia’s romantic comedy The House Bunny. In addition to her acting career, she finds great success in the music space after her turn on Season 5 of American Idol. Katharine’s first single debuted at #2 on the Billboard’s Hot Singles Sales chart. Her debut album landed on the Billboard 200 chart and went gold in 2008. 

Katharine also has a presence in theater, having recently starred in both the Broadway and West End productions of Waitress.




Festival of the Arts BOCA, Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) are reviving the popular music series SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS with four fun concerts from June through October.

TheatreZone's Culinary Raffle Fundraiser Earns $25,000

TheatreZone's culinary raffle, which raises funds for the Naples professional musical theatre company, earned $25,000 to support TheatreZone's ability to bring professional live theatre to Naples for the enjoyment of audiences and the enrichment of the Southwest Florida community.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at The Hippodrome This Spring and Summer

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is coming to The Hippodrome this month. See performance dates, and learn how to purchase tickets.

Review: JERSEY BOYS at Alhambra Theatre and Dining

"Oh What a Night" at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining for the opening of Jersey Boys on April 28th! I have been to many shows at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, and I am not sure the last time I saw so many audience members so excited to hear such iconic songs. Jersey Boys follows the creation and downfall of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.


Recommended For You