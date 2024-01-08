Courtney Bryan's Visual Rhythms Premieres in Jacksonville

Performances are on March 8–9, 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

On March 8–9, 2024, Courtney Bryan unveils a new orchestral work, Visual Rhythms, premiering with Jacksonville Symphony and music director Courtney Lewis at Jacoby Symphony Hall. Bryan was recently awarded the 2023 MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellowship, one of the nation’s most prestigious awards, in acknowledgement of her exceptional talent and creativity.

The piece, approximately 22 minutes long, is composed in 11 short vignettes, which each reflect on specific works of art from the personal collection of Robert O'Meally, the Zora Neale Hurston Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia, and founder of Columbia’s Center for Jazz Studies. During a trip to New York City, Bryan visited O’Meally’s art collection, including pieces by Norman Lewis, Romare Bearden, Alfred Smith, John Abbott, Frank Stewart, Herman Leonard, and Petra Richtorova, and was inspired to write music inspired by the art.

The movements of Visual Rhythms are as follows:

I. Norman Lewis, Autumn Garden

II. Romare Bearden, Circe

III. Alfred Smith, visual rhythms

IV. Norman Lewis, red

V. John AbbottSonny Rollins

VI. Frank Stewart, dancer

VII. Norman Lewis, black and white 1

VIII. Norman Lewis, man sitting

IX. Herman Leonard, Billie Holiday

X. Petra Richtorova, Chucho Valdés

XI. Norman Lewis, black and white 2

Bryan states, “While I was viewing the art, I was reminded of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Each piece here had a story behind why it was collected, and what meaning they had. I began composing reflections on the different works that I saw there—some movements convey the general mood or impression of the artwork, and others are more literal in conveying elements, shapes, and colors.”

Bryan was particularly drawn to the numerous Norman Lewis paintings in the collection, and composed multiple vignettes inspired by his work that share similar harmonies, and are spread out throughout the work, helping to anchor the larger work.

The composer also explains, “I was most excited about using a lot of color”—using doublings of winds to achieve a wide range of timbres, and different mutes for the brass. Having previously served as composer-in-residence with Jacksonville Symphony from 2018–2020, Bryan focused on writing for the orchestra’s impressive percussion section, highlighting parts for glockenspiel, marimba, xylophone, and vibraphone.

Concert Information

March 8, 2024 at 7:30pm CT

March 9, 2024 at 7:30pm CT

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Jacksonville




