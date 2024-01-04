Broadway in Jacksonville Presents THE CHER SHOW, January 9

THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her.
The Broadway show, THE CHER SHOW, will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. for ONE SHOW ONLY! Tickets available at Click Here or by calling 904-632-5000.
Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture-breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.
THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.
THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!
