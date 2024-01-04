Broadway in Jacksonville Presents THE CHER SHOW, January 9

THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Broadway in Jacksonville Presents THE CHER SHOW, January 9

The Broadway show, THE CHER SHOW, will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. for ONE SHOW ONLY! Tickets available at Click Here or by calling 904-632-5000.  

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture-breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles! 




