BWW Review: A BRONX TALE at Times Union Performing Arts Center

A Bronx Tale had a one-night performance in Jacksonville November 13 and audiences loved it! The musical, based on the 1993 movie of the same name, follows Calogero. Calorgero is 8 years old and sees, what can only be described as traumatic to an 8-year-old. After this traumatic experience a man named Sonny takes him under his wing and teaches him the ways of the neighborhood. A Bronx Tale is filled with wonderful music by Alan Menken, great talent, and an intriguing story.

The actors and actresses in the musical were fantastic! Calogero (Alec Nevin) is a great narrator throughout the whole performance. It was clear when he was addressing the audience and addressing the characters throughout the musical. "Out of Your Head" performed by both Nevin and Kayla Jenerson, who plays Jane, was beautiful. It was definitely one of my favorite numbers in the musical. I was very impressed by Young Calogero, performed by Trey Murphy. Audiences also applauded wildly as many have seen him perform at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining. I really loved his number "I Like It". He was full of so much spunk and excitement and had an impressive voice. Sonny (Jeff Brooks) was the perfect embodiment of a mob man. Not only did he have the accent and expressions perfect, but his entire demeanor really made the audience fear what he would do next. Lorenzo (Nick Fradiani) had such a unique voice that stood out from the rest of the cast. It had such a calming effect. His performance in "Look to Your Heart" was so sweet and endearing, his voice added that extra element that made it so engaging.

The ensemble was also incredible! Some of their great numbers were "Belmont Avenue", "Out of Your Head", "These Streets", and "Hurt Someone". They really did a great job of playing neighbors and residents in the Bronx.

The props and scenic design were impressive. Trying not to give away spoilers, some of the props in the show were very realistic. I could hear audible gasps throughout the theatre in these scenes. The rafters were a great touch to portray neighbors peeking out to see what madness is happening on their streets. The ever-changing set from a bar, to two different neighborhoods, as well as inside homes was excellently executed.

A Bronx Tale was exceptionally performed and greatly entertaining for the audience in Jacksonville!





