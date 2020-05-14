Alhambra Theatre & Dining Theater to Focus Solely on Dinner During Shutdown

Faced with an inability to host performances, a local dinner theatre is pivoting away from theatre and instead focusing solely on dinner, Biz Journals reports.

Jacksonville's Alhambra Theatre & Dining has started operating exclusively as a restaurant, with 94 seats available under 25% capacity restriction. It will continue to operate as a restaurant Tuesdays through Sundays until further notice.

Since the shutdown, Alhambra has offered curbside delivery and carryout services which ultimately led to the decision to pivot to solely operating as a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Alhambra is moving ahead to prepare for a June 11 premier of "Cinderella."

Learn more at their website HERE.





