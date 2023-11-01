Alhambra Theatre & Dining Sets 2024 Season Featuring MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET & More

The season will also feature Oklahoma!, Escape to Margaritaville and more.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Imagination will once again takes center stage when the iconic Alhambra Theatre & Dining opens its 2024 season on January 11-February 18 by dancing in the aisles to “Million Dollar Quartet.” 

 

Next up is a classic big musical that has not run at the Alhambra in at least 15 years, “Oklahoma!” will run February 22-March 31. “Escape to Margaritaville,” an homage to Jimmy Buffett takes the stage April 4-May 12. From May 23 to June 16, “Boeing! Boeing!,” a wonderful farce that led to the hit 1965 film that starred Tony Curtis, will take the stage. The Alhambra's traditional big summer show will be a reprisal of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” June 20-August 11. In the fall guests will enjoy “Gypsy, a Musical Fable” from August 22-September 29 and “Wedding Singer" returns October 3-November 12. The Alhambra wraps up the season with an all-new version of “Christmas Story, The Musical,” from November 21-December 24. Interspersed with the Alhambra's traditional theatrical fare will be its Alhambra After Dark Music Series featuring some of the world's best tribute bands.

 

After a record year in 2023 in which the Alhambra Theatre & Dining welcomed more than 135,000 guests, Craig Smith (above right) and Theatre Partners LLC have a little challenge on their hands: selecting a follow up schedule to continue the momentum. Smith, Managing Partner of the Alhambra Theatre is comfortable that they've done just that by choosing an eclectic menu of shows ranging from the classic, “Oklahoma!” to the new in “Boeing! Boeing!”

 

With current Season Partners able to renew their seats since mid-October, ticket sales have been brisk, indicating strong reception by its most ardent fans of the new schedule. Season Partnerships are now available to the public starting with a six-show package for just $349. Single-show tickets are also now on sale starting at just $58.  The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $58 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.




