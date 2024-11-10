AIN'T TO PROUD and More Set for Broadway in Jacksonville Beginning This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway in Jacksonville, presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, is hosting a variety of events during the holiday season. Learn more about the shows below!

November 17, 6pm

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Cirque Dreams Holidaze dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. As the longest running cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more.

November 26, 7:30pm

The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists–Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

December 5-8, 2024

Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, Ain't Too Proud tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America. The unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

December 17, 2024, 7:30pm

A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show

Defy gravity this holiday season, and make A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show your new holiday tradition. Broadway and the holidays collide as Broadway stars from the smash-hit musical WICKED sing songs and banter with the audience. Sing along and celebrate the holidays with this fresh spin on the season. Includes songs from the hit Broadway shows WICKED, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, WEST SIDE STORY and more, plus all of your favorite Holiday classics.

Comments