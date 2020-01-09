A Classic Theatre to Present A Staged Reading of GERTRUDE STEIN AND A COMPANION

A rose is a rose is a rose...

We all have heard that phrase, but do you know who created it? Gertrude Stein!

That's right...Gertrude Stein, American novelist, poet, playwright, and art collector. Born in the Allegheny West neighborhood of Pittsburgh and raised in Oakland, California, Stein moved to Paris in 1903, and made France her home for the remainder of her life. Her companion and partner for four decades was Alice B. Toklas.

This is just a taste of the fascinating story of the relationship of these two avant-garde women that is so richly recounted in this play. The play captures the feeling, art, music and literature of Paris when Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Ernest Hemmingway were among their friends and spent time in the great writer's salon.

A Classic Theatre's production of "Gertrude Stein and A Companion" by Win Wells and directed by Jean Rahner will be performed appropriately among the art work at the St. Augustine Art Association, 22 Marine St., downtown St. Augustine.

Portraying these very significant women are two of St. Augustine's most talented actresses, Jan LoPresti-Beach as Gertrude and Margaret Kaler as Alice B. Toklas.

The performances are on February 21 & 22 at 7:30pm and February 23 at 2:00pm

Tickets are only $15 and are available online at www.aclassictheatre.org/tickets.

$10 student tickets are available with ID at the door. For reservations call Jan at 904-501-5093.





