A Classic Theatre Presents BLITHE SPIRIT

A Classic Theatre's first show of the 2019-2020 season is the paranormal romantic comedy classic "Blithe Spirit" by the legendary Noel Coward.

The story revolves around Charles Condomine, a temperamental writer who is haunted (literally) by the spirit of his first wife, the vivacious Elvira, after she is mistakenly summoned during a seance, by "Happy Medium" Madame Arcati. Charles suddenly finds himself in the middle of a most otherworldly love triangle, between Elvira and his second wife, the practical Ruth, as both women vie for his affections. Elvira, however, is determined to have Charles all to herself, even if it means finding a way for him to join her in the afterlife.

Director Jennifer Latka has assembled seven talented actors to bring this hauntingly raucous comedy to (after) life, They are: Tyler Patton as Charles Condomine, Katie Timoney as Ruth Condomine, Heather Eggleston as Elvira Condomine, Linda Hall as Madame Arcati, Lou Agresta as Dr. Bradman, Vivian Lampard as Mrs. Bradman, and Stephanie Dragatto as Edith.

Blithe Spirit will run Fridays and Saturdays, October 25th-26 & November 1st-2nd at 7:30 PM. Sunday Matinees on October 27th & November 3rd at 2:30 PM at the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, located at 102 ML King Avenue in Downtown St. Augustine.

There will be a very special Halloween performance with added extras, festivities, and an invitation for our audience to come in costume! October 31 at 7:30pm.

For tickets visit www.aclassictheatre.org/tickets . For telephone reservations call Jan at 904-501-5093. Reservations must pay at the door. For more information Visit: www.aclassictheatre.org





