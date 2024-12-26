Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vitamin String Quartet will perform The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond on the Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater stage on February 1st, 2025.

Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the aforementioned streaming smash, VSQ have "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). New York Observer wrote, "VSQ's atmospheric hits have made classical versions of pop music cool.”

On their latest tour, VSQ have created fresh arrangements of the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, performing spellbinding and innovative renditions of Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weekend and Daft Punk.

Doors will open at 7:00 PM and show will start at 8:00 PM.

Tickets range from $25.50 - $55.50 plus fees.

