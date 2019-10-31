Tupelo Community Theatre to Present NIGHT MOTHER by Marsha Norman

Tupelo Community Theatre will present 'Night, Mother by Marsha Norman, November 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. at TCT Off Broadway, 213 East Franklin Street. The 1983 Pulitzer Prize winning play was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play.

The play is about a daughter, Jessie, and her mother, Thelma. It begins with Jessie calmly telling her Mama that by morning she will be dead, as she plans to commit suicide that very evening. The subsequent dialogue between Jessie and Mama slowly reveals her reasons for her decision, her life with Mama, and how thoroughly she has planned her own death, culminating in a disturbing, yet unavoidable, climax.

"Something I hadn't seen in a long time happened at 'NIGHT, MOTHER: The audience still sat applauding after the house lights came up, as if waiting for the cast to come round and join them." -Village Voice.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets call the TCT office at 844-1935.





Related Articles Shows View More Jackson, MS Stories

More Hot Stories For You