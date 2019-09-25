Tupelo Community Theatre Presents HAUNTED THEATRE

Tupelo Community Theatre's 14th annual Haunted Theatre, A Night At The Lyric, will be presented October 18, 19, 25, 26 and 31st from 6 p.m. -11 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre in Downtown Tupelo. Tickets are $15 each and are available at the door. The 107 year old Lyric Theatre has a rich past as home for our resident ghost Antione.

It was used as a hospital and morgue after the 1936 tornado, the 5th most deadly storm in American history. The Haunted Theatre is not recommended for children under the age of 10. Also volunteer applications are still being accepted to assist with our haunted experience. If you would like to volunteer or for more information contact the TCT office at 844-1935 or email 1tct@bellsouth.net.

Tupelo Community Theatre, in partnership with the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, will present a concert version of South Pacific in celebration of the 50th anniversaries of TCT and NMSO on March 21, 2020 at the Lyric Theatre. Auditions will be Sunday, October 20th at 1:30 p.m. and Monday, October 21st at 6:30 p.m. at TCT Off Broadway, 213 East Franklin Street. This diverse cast includes men and women ages 16 and older.

Those auditioning for a principal or supporting role will be asked to sing a 60 second portion of a song from the show. Music will be provided for the those auditioning for the chorus. Two children's roles will be cast in January. Beverly McAlilly and Sonja Jenkins will serve as the musical director and stage director, respectively. For more information you may contact the TCT office at 1tct@bellsouth.net or call 662-844-1935.





