The Mississippi Museum of Art to Offer Free Admission to Exhibitions to Boost Access and Community Engagement

The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) will be offering free admission to exhibitions on the first Saturday of every month through the end 2026. Access for All: Free First Saturdays is made possible through the Art Bridges Foundation's Access for All program, a transformative three-year funding initiative that aims to increase access to museums across America and foster engagement with local audiences. This offering will expand MMA's free permanent collection exhibition to include all ticketed exhibitions.

"MMA aims to make art a vibrant part of every individual's life. Thanks to the Art Bridges Foundation, we're ensuring that art is not just a benefit but a shared experience that resonates with our community's interests. Expanding the accessibility of our ticketed exhibitions for even one day each month will significantly enrich our community's opportunity to fully embrace the art the Museum has to offer," expressed Betsy Bradley, Laurie Hearin McRee Director of MMA.

During our kick-off event on Saturday, February 3, 2024, visitors will also experience our first Family Day of the year, Family Day: The Five Senses, featuring sensory stations and art-making activities with the help of local dietician and creative Sadé Meeks. This fun-filled day is the perfect chance for visitors to take a final look at dual exhibitions Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds, our state's first solo Picasso exhibition and the nation's first major traveling exhibition showcasing nearly 30 of his unique landscape artworks spanning his career, and Bearden/Picasso: Rhythms and Reverberations, an exhibition tracing Romare Bearden's artistic journey and connection to Pablo Picasso, before closing on March 3, 2024.

No ticket reservations are required for Access for All: Free First Saturdays. Learn more at msmuseumart.org/tickets-hours/.

Generous support is provided by the Art Bridges Foundation's Access for All.

Visitor Information

Opening Hours

Saturday: 10 AM - 5 PM

*New Hours Beginning March 5*

Saturday: 11 AM - 5 PM

Address

380 South Lamar Street, Jackson MS 39201

About Art Bridges Foundation

Art Bridges Foundation is the vision of philanthropist and arts patron Alice Walton. The mission of Art Bridges is to expand access to American art in all regions across the United States. Since 2017, Art Bridges has been creating and supporting programs that bring outstanding works of American art out of storage and into communities. Art Bridges partners with a growing network of over 220 museums of all sizes and locations on nearly 700 projects across the nation, impacting over 4.1 million people, to provide financial and strategic support for exhibition development, loans from the Art Bridges Collection, and programs designed to educate, inspire, and deepen engagement with local audiences. The Art Bridges Collection represents an expanding vision of American art from the 19th century to present day and encompasses multiple media and voices. For more information, visit artbridgesfoundation.org.

About the Mississippi Museum of Art

Established in 1911, the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) is dedicated to connecting Mississippi to the world and the power of art to the power of community. The Museum's permanent collection includes paintings, photography, multimedia works, and sculpture by Mississippi, American, and International Artists. The largest art museum in the state, the Mississippi Museum of Art offers a vibrant roster of exhibitions, public programs, artistic and community partnerships, educational initiatives, and opportunities for exchange year-round. Programming is developed inclusively with community involvement to ensure that a diversity of voices and perspectives are represented. Located at 380 South Lamar Street in downtown Jackson, the Museum is committed to honesty, equity, and inclusion. The Mississippi Museum of Art and its programs are sponsored in part by the City of Jackson and Visit Jackson. Support is also provided in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information, visit msmuseumart.org.