The Magnolia Civic Center to Host Creative Playmaking Camp

The Magnolia Civic Center in New Albany will host a theatre camp for kids ages 12 and up!

The Creative Playmaking Summer Camp will be led by Teaching Artist Aliza Moran, July 19-23 from 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, with a free public performance at 5:30 PM on Friday, July 23.Cost: $100.Ages 12 and up.

Creative Playmaking is a week-long playwriting and puppet-making workshop devised and led by Teaching Artist Aliza Moran for students ages 12 and up. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 19 - 23, kids will collaborate on creating a play from scratch.

The unique process focuses on character creation, exploration, and the crafting of their very own puppets which will be used to express the story they make together. The students will then rehearse their play and give a free public performance on Friday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m. on the Ciné Theater stage.

Aliza Moran has a BFA from the University of Memphis ('04) in Theatre Performance and a M.A in Educational Theatre in Colleges and Communities from NYU ('18). At NYU, she studied abroad in Ireland and the UK studying Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) and devising processes within foreign communities.

Aliza has been an arts educator and community collaborator for 15+ years within the Memphis community. She continues to produce and support new theatrical experiences by collaborating with Memphis artists, educators, community organizations, and creatives. Currently, Aliza is the Director of Les Passees Kids on the Block (an educational puppet troupe).

Learn more here.