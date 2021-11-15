THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE Comes to Meridan Little Theatre in 2022

The Wild Women of Winedale will run February 24-27, 2022. The production is by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten.

The sisters of Winedale are at a crossroads. Fanny has a odd reaction to her 60th birthday. Willa is stressed to the point of vodka and speed-knitting. Johnnie Faye is determined to put her put herself back on the market and find a man. (Preferably one with a house since hers is at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole). Together, they find a way to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes and their relationships and prove it's never too late to take another one of life's paths.

Learn more at http://www.meridianlittletheatre.com/wild-women-of-winedale.html.